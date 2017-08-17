Brent Spence Bridge reopening four lanes in both directions by Aug. 25

CINCINNATI -- My fellow Tri-Staters, our long regional nightmare is over. For now.

Round-the-clock lane closures for Brent Spence Bridge maintenance are coming to an end on Monday morning for southbound lanes and on Aug. 25 for northbound lanes.

Construction crews will have one last laugh this weekend as they take southbound Interstate 71/75 across the bridge down to just one lane at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday to complete work on the easternmost lanes.

All four northbound lanes on the bridge will be reopened by 5 a.m. Aug. 25. Crews will begin restoring the northbound (lower) deck of the Brent Spence Bridge back to a four-lane travel configuration next week, but specific timing has yet to be determined. Officials say they'll need to reduce northbound travel to just one lane at some point in the week. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

All current ramp closures will also remain in place until 5 a.m. Aug. 25. These include:

In Ohio:

I-71/U.S. Route 50 ramp to I-71/75 south (via Fort Washington Way)

Third Street ramp in Cincinnati to I-71/75 south

In Kentucky:

Fourth Street ramp in Covington to I-71/75 North

I-71/75 south to Erlanger / KY 236 Exits 184, 184A and 184B

The 60-day project started June 23. Officials in charge of the project said additional maintenance work will continue on the bridge through November with periodic lane closures taking place at night.