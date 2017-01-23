Moeller basketball team ranked No. 23 nationally this week

The Moeller basketball team is ranked No. 23 nationally by the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings.

The Crusaders (15-0), ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Division I state poll and the WCPO.com Power 9, are off to their best start since the 2010-11 season when they started 18-0.

Moeller is the only Ohio team in the MaxPreps national rankings this week. The Crusaders were unranked this season prior to this week.

Moeller plays at Elder at 7:30 p.m. Friday before a non-conference game at Wilmington at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

The Crusaders have been led by several players including senior guard Keegan McDowell (Liberty University signee). He averages 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds and has shot 43 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Sophomore guard Miles McBride averages 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals.

Senior forward Riley Voss (Cornell signee), junior point guard Isaiah Payton and senior guard Caleb Canter are among other key contributors.