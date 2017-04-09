Lakota East softball coach Steve Castner wins 500th career game

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Lakota East softball coach Steve Castner won his 500th career game Friday night as the Thunderhawks defeated Centerville.

Castner ranks ninth on the state’s all-time wins list, according to the unofficial records from the Ohio High School Athletic Assocation. He’s the ninth coach in Ohio high school softball history to reach 500 wins.

In his 28th season as head coach, Castner has a career record of 500-223, according to information provided to WCPO.com. He’s coached at Lakota East since 1998.

Castner previously coached at Lakota High School from 1990 to 1997 prior to the district splitting between East and West in the fall of 1997.

He’s won 18 sectional titles, 10 district titles and a regional title in 2010, according to information from Ursuline head coach and former East assistant coach Missy Keith.

Castner doesn't seek the spotlight but his program consistently wins. He advises his team to put in all the hard work each season and those players certainly understand that.

He posed for a group photo with his team after the milestone win Friday, and he received a plaque commemorating the 500th win. His daughter Brianna is a senior pitcher/third baseman on the team.

Castner has won five GMC titles including two at East and three at Lakota. Lakota East (8-1, 5-0 GMC), a 2016 Division I regional runner-up, next plays host to Princeton (1-6, 0-4) Monday.