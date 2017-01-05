FAIRFIELD, Ohio -- Fairfield junior left tackle Jack Carman was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-American Football Team tonight.

Carman, one of the nation’s top players in the 2018 class, is one of just two Ohio players on the team, which consisted of all juniors. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep running back Daniel Bangura also made the first team.

Carman, who is 6 feet 6 and 310 pounds, is rated the nation’s No. 2 player overall in the 2018 class by Rivals.com and the No. 1 player in Ohio. He was an AP Division I second-team all-state selection this past season.

Carman, who has already committed to the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, has narrowed his top 10 college choices to Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and the University of Southern California.