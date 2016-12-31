THE VILLAGES, Fla. -- Moeller basketball coach Carl Kremer won his 500th career game Friday night as the Crusaders won the Battle at the Villages tournament in The Villages, Florida.



The Crusaders defeated Tampa Sickles High School 59-41 in the final. Senior guard Keegan McDowell had a game-high 19 points to go along with three rebounds, an assist and a steal for Moeller. Senior guard Caleb Canter had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.



Moeller led 34-19 at halftime. The Crusaders outscored Tampa Sickles 32-18 in the paint and had 16 second-chance points to just eight for Sickles.



Moeller senior forward Riley Voss added seven points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Miles McBride had nine points, four assists and two steals.



Kremer has a 500-153 career record since starting at Moeller in the 1989-90 season. Moeller has won three Division I state titles (2007, 2003 and 1999), 19 Greater Catholic League championships, four city titles, 12 district championships, five regional championships and was a state semifinalist in 2005 and state runner-up in 2010.



A 10-time GCL coach of the year, Kremer will enter the OHSAA record book for all-time coaching wins with the milestone victory. The minimum is 500 wins for all-time coaching wins list.

Kremer becomes the 43rd Ohio coach to reach 500 and the fifth locally behind Middletown's Paul Walker (695), Lakota West's Mike Mueller (572), St. Xavier's Dick Berning (568) and Jerry Doerger (537) of Moeller and Clermont Northeastern.



A 2004 Moeller Hall of Fame inductee, Kremer was inducted into the Cincinnati Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.