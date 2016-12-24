Report: Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green out for season

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green isn't happy with the team's decision to pull him from Saturday night's game against Houston, a source told ESPN.

And he may not return for next week's final game of the regular season.

Green has been recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in the team's Nov. 20 loss to Buffalo.

But, he was optimistic he'd return this week. Green traveled with the team to Houston, but sources told ESPN's Bob Holtzman Green was pulled from a team meeting and told he'd be sitting out.

Bengals spokesman Jack Brennan said coach Marvin Lewis, medical staff and team ownership talked about Green's injury more in depth Friday and determined he hadn't fully recovered.

Green has a partially torn tendon and, though he could run at practice, the Bengals would run "an inordinate risk" he'd be re-injured if he played Saturday, Brennan told ESPN.

Green has since left Houston.

A source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter that Green is not expected to play in the regular-season finale against Baltimore.

Before his injury, Green was leading all AFC receivers by 121 yards and was just three catches short of the conference lead. He was voted to the Pro Bowl earlier this week, the sixth time he's been selected.