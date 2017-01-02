Bengals receiver A.J. Green won't play in Pro Bowl

Joe Kay | Associated Press
4:15 PM, Jan 2, 2017

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 20: A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals gets carted off of the field after being injured during the first quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Paul Brown Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

John Grieshop
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Bengals receiver A.J. Green says his injured right hamstring is feeling good, but he won't play in the Pro Bowl.

Green severely strained the hamstring on Nov. 20 and didn't play the rest of the season. He practiced without a problem and accompanied Cincinnati (6-9-1) to Houston for a game on Dec. 24, but the front office decided to hold him out.

Green said on Monday that his leg feels fine and he had no problems in practice leading up to the game in Houston. He says the leg doesn't need surgery and will be fully healed in a couple of weeks.

He was picked for his sixth straight Pro Bowl, but says he won't play because of the injury.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video