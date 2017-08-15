Jeff Berding calls fans' ejection from FC Cincinnati game "groundless"

FC Cincinnati president Jeff Berding cried foul Monday after learning that an entire row of fans had been expelled from the team's Saturday match in Louisville.

According to Reading resident Melissa Rodenfels, who attended the game, she and other front-row fans were escorted out of the game by police after fans in other rows threw streamers onto the field.

"I saw an elderly gentleman get escorted out," she said. "A dad and his son, probably five or six if I had to guess, get escorted out."

Berding became involved after another apparent attendee tweeted at him to ask if the team would do or say anything about the ejections.

"Yes," Berding responded. "Have been in touch w the USL (United Soccer League) @ Lou City's heavy-handed treatment of our supporters. Ejecting an entire row of families was groundless."

Rodenfels and others responded enthusiastically.

thank you jeff!! proud to be an @fccincinnati fan ejected or not!! my family is orange and blue through and through!! 🔶🔷⚽🔶🔷 — melissa rodenfels (@mamabearrodey) August 14, 2017

Thank you @JeffBerding ! I was one of the ones escorted from my seat! Did nothing wrong! Appreciate you having my back! — Jim (@TheGeg) August 14, 2017

Louisville City Football Club did not respond to a request for comment Monday night.