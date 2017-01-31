FC Cincinnati submits application to join Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI -- With a first season that broke league attendance records, FC Cincinnati is submitting an application to join Major League Soccer.

The club tweeted the news Tuesday morning, with a photo of a hefty application document:

On behalf of a rising city with a passion for soccer, Carl Lindner and #FCCincy humbly submit our application for Cincinnati to join @MLS. pic.twitter.com/CMdABVOGzz — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) January 31, 2017

Fumi Kimura, the club's communications director, confirmed Tuesday the application had been sent to MLS.

FC Cincinnati's move was expected for months, as MLS looks to expand. San Diego and Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg announced their submissions Monday. The application deadline is Tuesday.

A total of 11 cities are vying for four remaining expansion spots, and the first two teams will be announced by the third quarter of next year.

FC Cincinnati hosted MLS commissioner Don Garber late last year, where he praised the city's enthusiasm and support for the club -- and outlined what needs to happen for FC Cincinnati to move up. The club is currently a member of second-tier United Soccer League.

RELATED: MLS expansion tracker

For its second season, the club has brought back 19 of the 26 players and added seven intriguing new pieces to put together what coach John Harkes believes is a championship-contending roster. He said the club could still add more players. The USL permits 30 on the roster, but general manager Jeff Berding previously said he planned to stay right around 26, like last year.

The full 2017 #FCCincy regular season schedule is now available! pic.twitter.com/NhjJmCwPzl — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) January 31, 2017

FC Cincinnati will officially begin on-field preparations Wednesday, when training is set to begin at Wall-2-Wall Soccer in Mason.

WCPO will update this developing story.

--

This story contains prior reporting by WCPO contributor Laurel Pfahler.