Suspended Xavier guard Myles Davis reinstated

Myles Davis is back.

The indefinite suspension of the Xavier guard has been lifted after 129 days – and 15 games – and coach Chris Mack said Davis will return to practice Sunday.

The reasons for Davis’ suspension were never cited specifically, although he was mired in legal trouble over the summer relating to a former girlfriend. He pleaded guilty to one reduced charge of disorderly conduct through a plea agreement in Hamilton County Municipal Court in early November.

His attorney, Clyde Bennett II, said Davis paid court fees and restitution to Kiley Stoll and completed an anger management course. Davis apologized to Stoll’s family.

Mack declined to answer questions about the situation Saturday after reading a statement at Cintas Center. He addressed Davis’ return on the heels of No. 16 Xavier’s 97-82 victory over St. John’s.

“Beginning tomorrow, Myles Davis is going to be reinstated to our basketball program. He’s met the terms of his suspension, which were outlined to him at the beginning of the school year when he was suspended. I think he’s learned some valuable lessons from his mistakes, his 15-game long suspension and his reinstatement,” Mack said.

“I think he needs to continue to make good choices in order to keep his standing within our program. He’s obviously had a long road to this point. And his role on our basketball team will be no different than the other 14 guys in our locker room. He’s going to earn everything he gets from this point forward.

“So he’s got a lot of work to do, and I think he recognizes that and understands that. And so we now move forward with Myles as part of our team.”

Davis returns to Xavier at a crucial time, as the Musketeers face gauntlet of Big East foes – at No. 1 Villanova, at No. 18 Butler and home versus No. 10 Creighton. Davis has not practiced with Xavier, or been around the team all season, so he figures to have an adjustment period as he returns to the court.

Last season the 6-foot-2 guard provided key back-up at point guard when Edmond Sumner was sidelined with a concussion. Davis, a shooting guard, averaged 10.8 points and 4.1 assists and was voted the team’s most inspirational player at the season’s end.

Davis took to Twitter to write his own message about his reinstatement following Mack’s announcement.

“I am excited about the opportunity to rejoin my teammates. Before doing so, I want to apologize to everyone affected by the choices that I made. I am truly SORRY and I assure you that this was the last thing that I wanted to happen,” Davis wrote.

“I have learned from this experience. I am not a perfect person. I made mistakes. I allowed myself to lose focus of what was important, what was right and what was expected of me.

“As difficult as this time has been, it has made me a better person. I faced my consequences and felt what it was like to lose so many things that matter so much to me. There were times I wanted to quit and give up… But because of prayer, God, my family, and the fear of letting down so many people that matter to me – I fought through it.

“I know that there are going to be people that aren’t going to look at me the same. Hopefully today can be step one to showing the world that I am a better person today because of what this situation has taught me.

“I am appreciative of the chance to return for the remainder of my senior season. I am looking forward to playing my part in helping Xavier compete for the BIG EAST Championship and much more. There isn’t any other place I’d rather be at to finish my college career.”