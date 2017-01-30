Brian Mains wears love of Flying Pig Marathon, running on his arm

Brain’s understanding about what the marathon means to Cincinnati comes from his own experience in running it. He started running on a health quest but found much more.
“I started running as a solo activity to lose weight,” Mains recently explained. “I run because of the friendships I’ve made while training. I see the physical and mental benefits from the exercise.”
Mains joined the Running Spot training group seven years ago when he decided to run a full marathon, which was just before his 35th birthday.
He added the tattoo recently after he turned 40.
“I figured I ran enough marathons at that point to feel I earned the tattoo,” Mains explained. “The Flying Pig has affected my life in many ways. Beyond meeting new friends and introducing me to a healthier lifestyle, the marathon has pushed me beyond what I thought I was capable of.”
One other neat tidbit about his tattoo: the little hash marks on the pig’s wings represent each marathon he has completed. There is room for more.
Brian is often the guy I bounce ideas off when it comes to running or the Flying Pig. A couple of years ago when I noticed a guy basicallly sprinting down Gilbert Avenue each morning shortly before 8 a.m., he was the guy who told me it was Harvey Lewis, the Badwater 135 ultramarathon champion.
Harvey would run to work. So we did what any respectable crazy reporters would do – stop him one morning. Here is that story.
Happy Training.
