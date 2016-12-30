Insurance company loses 850 Ohio customers' personal information in the mail

WCPO Staff
6:11 PM, Dec 30, 2016
6:12 PM, Dec 30, 2016

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014, photo, a pedestrian walks past a sign for Aetna Inc., at the company headquarters in Hartford, Conn. Aetna will become the latest health insurer to chop its participation in the Affordable Care Act’s public exchanges when it trims its presence to four states for 2017, from 15 this year.  (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Jessica Hill
Copyright Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- Health insurance giant Aetna announced Friday that a CD containing 850 Ohio customers’ personal information, including names, addresses, phone numbers and some Social Security numbers, was lost in the mail in September.

According to a news release from the company, Aetna Signature Administrators had mailed the CD containing member information to another office for archiving. When the envelope arrived at the second office, however, the company said the recipient discovered it was empty.

"We take privacy seriously and sincerely apologize for this incident," said Diane McCammon, director of Aetna’s privacy office, in the news release. "We have taken essential steps to make sure this never happens again."

Those steps include re-training employees on data protection procedures and excising Social Security numbers from future exchanges of data.

In the news release, Aetna wrote that the CD had not yet been recovered but that the company "has no reason to believe the information was, or will be, misused or accessed by any unauthorized individual." Instead, they said, an investigation suggested that the CD was discarded and destroyed by the U.S. Postal Service.

