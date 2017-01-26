Ripley County man accused of shooting at police is facing attempted murder charge

WCPO Staff
4:01 PM, Jan 26, 2017
HOLTON, Ind. -- A Ripley County man has been charged with attempted murder after he exchanged shots with police officers last October.

Police were called to Timothy Bowman's home Oct. 28 for a report of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, Bowman, 48, barricaded himself inside the home with a gun before coming out and firing at officers, Indiana State Police said.

An officer fired back and hit Bowman, who went back inside until eventually surrendering about five hours after police first arrived, according to police. He was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Bowman was initially charged with pointing a firearm and domestic battery. Prosecuting Attorney Ric Hertel said Thursday that the attempted murder charge was also being added after consulting with the detectives and crime scene investigators who worked the case.

A judge set a $500,000 bond for Bowman Nov. 21. He has been held in the Ripley County Jail since then.

