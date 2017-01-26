HOLTON, Indiana -- A Ripley County man who shot at police in October 2016 has been charged with attempted murder of police officers, prosecutor Ric Hertel announced Thursday.

The Ripley County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police. were called to a domestic disturbance on North County Road 850 West at about 5 p.m. on Oct. 28. Timothy Bowman, 48, barricaded himself inside his home with a firearm, according to ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

At one point, Bowman came outside and fired at least one shot at the officers, Wheeles said. A four-year ISP veteran shot back and hit Bowman, who went back inside.

Bowman surrendered at about 10 p.m., and a medical helicopter took him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he underwent medical care. He has been incarcerated ever since.

Three months later, Hertel said he elevated the charges after consulting with ISP detectives and crime scene investigators.

Bowman had originally been charged with pointing a firearm and domestic battery. He is in the Ripley County Jail under $500,000 cash bond.