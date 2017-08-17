CINCINNATI -- The last total solar eclipse that was visible from the United States happened before I was born.

In 1991, a total solar eclipse was visible in Hawaii and parts of Mexico -- not the Tri-State -- but the eclipse-mania was still very real. Scientists said the 1991 eclipse would be "the best eclipse in 141 years."

See more in the video package above.

Just like they will before this eclipse, Cincinnatians met at the Planetarium to watch what part of the eclipse they could see.

Sadly, most spectators told WCPO that they were let down -- July 11, 1991 was a cloudy day in Greater Cincinnati and much of the eclipse wasn't visible.

"I mostly saw mostly like, white stuff. I didn't see the sun really," one young boy told WCPO's John Sherman.

When asked if he was disappointed, the boy said "A lot. We came in here and waited like an hour but we couldn't see anything."

One young lady was able to look on the bright side: "At least I'll be alive to see the next one."

The video package WCPO broadcast said astronomers predicted the next total solar eclipse Ohioans would see "will be in 2024."

That's true -- technically: Ohio won't experience 100 percent totality (or darkness) until 2024. This year, we'll see 93 percent totality, which will look like a sunset, according to the 9 First Warning Weather Alert Team.