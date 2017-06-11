DES MOINES, Iowa -- Powerball officials say single winning ticket sold in California matched all six numbers Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 32-26-20-38-58, with Powerball 3.

Saturday night's jackpot -- $447 million -- was the 10th biggest ever. It grew so large because no one had matched all the numbers since April 1.

It costs $2 for a Powerball ticket and a chance to dream of instant riches, but the odds of winning are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.