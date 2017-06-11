Fair
HI: 91°
LO: 65°
Powerball officials say single winning ticket sold in California matched all six numbers Saturday night. The jackpot was $447 million. It grew so large because no one had matched all the numbers since April 1.
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2016 file photo, a clerk at a convenience store pulls Powerball tickets from a printer for a customer in Tampa, Fla. The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, July 27, 2016, drawing has soared to over $420 million thanks to nearly three months without a winner of the big prize. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Powerball officials say single winning ticket sold in California matched all six numbers Saturday night.
The winning numbers were 32-26-20-38-58, with Powerball 3.
Saturday night's jackpot -- $447 million -- was the 10th biggest ever. It grew so large because no one had matched all the numbers since April 1.
It costs $2 for a Powerball ticket and a chance to dream of instant riches, but the odds of winning are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.