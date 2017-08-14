Charlottesville police chief: 'Absolutely I have regrets'
Associated Press
4:27 PM, Aug 14, 2017
5:57 PM, Aug 14, 2017
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas told a news conference Monday that a hotline was being set up to enable people to report assaults and other criminal activity that may have occurred at Saturday’s rally.
He also said “alt-right” rally attendees had failed to follow an agreed-upon plan on entering Emancipation Park. The "alt-right" is an offshoot of conservatism mixing racism, white nationalism and populism. Attendees were gathering to protest plans to remove a Confederate statue.
The event also drew counter-protesters -- and Thomas said the crowds became more aggressive and “mutually engaged combatants” became more violent.
When asked whether he had any regrets, he said: “Absolutely I have regrets. We lost three lives this weekend.”