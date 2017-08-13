Trump aide: Charlottesville attack 'meets the definition of terrorism'

Associated Press, WCPO Staff
1:36 PM, Aug 13, 2017
2:29 PM, Aug 13, 2017

President Donald Trump is facing criticism from both sides of the aisle for his response to  the violence  in Charlottesville, Virginia. On Saturday, white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" gathered to protest the removal of a Confederate statue. Counterprotesters were also present, and the two groups clashed. A car ran into a group of counterprotesters, killing at least one person. Two Virginia State Police officers who were responding to the violence were also killed when their  helicopter crashed  outside the city. And at least one of Trump's comments about the violence is getting a lot of criticism. Trump said, "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides." Democrats and Republicans  criticized Trump for not calling out white nationalists by name as one of the sides he condemned. Sen. Orrin Hatch — the most senior Republican  senator — tweeted , "My brother didn't give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home." SEE MORE: Some Republicans Take Sides In Trump, McConnell Spat Trump also faced  some pushback  after he didn't identify the car attack as an act of terrorism. Trump has  shown no hesitation  about labeling past international attacks as terrorism while in office. Republican Sen. Marco  Rubio  tweeted it's "Very important for the nation to hear  @potus  describe events in  #Charlottesville  for what they are, a terror attack by  #whitesupremacists ." Fellow Republican Sen.  Tim Scott  echoed that statement. He tweeted, "Domestic terror in #Charlottesville must be condemned by every.single.one.of.us . Otherwise hate is simply emboldened." Democrats were united in condemning the attack. Democratic National Committee chairman Tom  Perez tweeted , "America is no place for bigots. And to be silent in the face of their hatred is to condone it." Trending stories at Newsy.com Some Republicans Take Sides In Trump, McConnell Spat Trump Calls Guam Amid North Korea Tensions, Says: 'You Are Safe' Amid North Korea Threat, Trump Weighs Military Action In Venezuela

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 12: Rescue workers move victims on stretchers after car plowed through a crowd of counter-demonstrators marching through the downtown shopping district August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The car plowed through the crowed following the shutdown of the "Unite the Right" rally by police after white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" and counter-protesters clashed near Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BEDMINSTER, N.J. -- President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said the violence that broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia, "meets the definition of terrorism."

H.R. McMaster told ABC's "This Week" that "anytime that you commit an attack against people to incite fear, it is terrorism."

One person died Saturday when a driver rammed into a crowd of counter-demonstrators as tension boiled over at a white supremacist rally. Nineteen others were injured.

 

McMaster called it "a criminal act against fellow Americans. A criminal act that may have been motivated -- and we'll see what’s turned up in this investigation -- by this hatred and bigotry, which I mentioned we have to extinguish in our nation."

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, is charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death. Charlottesville police said he rammed his Dodge sports car into a sedan, which then hit a minivan. The collisions sent the vehicles into the crowd.

Federal officials also have opened a civil rights investigation.

Derek Weimer, who taught history to Fields at Randall K. Cooper High School in Union, Kentucky, said he was a quiet, respectful student but had some "radical ideas on race" and was "very infatuated" with Nazis and Adolf Hitler.

"It was kind of white supremacy -- big, kind of like students that I would call Naziphiles or Germanphiles, because they usually start off like really into the military history angle, and I've seen a few of them really get into the ideology, too, and James was a spot-on example," Weimer said.

 

He said he tried to show Fields why Hitler was evil and believed they built a good rapport through two history classes.

"I thought at times I got through to him, but obviously not," Weimer said.

Trump blamed "many sides" for Saturday's chaos and violence, a statement that drew swift condemnation from Republicans and Democrats alike.

"Mr. President - we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism," Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., said on Twitter.

"The violence, chaos, and apparent loss of life in Charlottesville is not the fault of 'many sides,'" Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, said. "It is racists and white supremacists."

Meanwhile, Daily Stormer, a white supremacist website promoting the Charlottesville demonstration on its Summer of Hate edition, praised the president's comments:

"Trump comments were good. He didn't attack us. He just said the nation should come together. Nothing specific against us. ... No condemnation at all. When asked to condemn, he just walked out of the room. Really, really good. God bless him."

