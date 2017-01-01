Cloudy
Alvin Kim and two fellow hikers pose in front the altered Hollywood sign on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2016.
LOS ANGELES -- If you forgot marijuana is legal in California, just look to the Hollywood sign.
The landmark has been altered to say "HOLLYWeeD" in an apparent New Year's prank, KABC reports.
A Los Angeles Police Department representative said the agency was aware of the vandalism and would investigate.
Surveillance video shows one man acted alone, TMZ reports. He apparently used a tarp to change the final two capital "O"s into lowercase "e"s.
In November, California voters passed Proposition 64, allowing adults 21 and older to use marijuana for recreational purposes.