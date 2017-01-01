Hollywood becomes 'Hollyweed' in apparent New Year's prank

WCPO Staff
11:30 AM, Jan 1, 2017

Alvin Kim and two fellow hikers pose in front the altered Hollywood sign on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2016.

Alvin Kim via KABC
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOS ANGELES -- If you forgot marijuana is legal in California, just look to the Hollywood sign.

The landmark has been altered to say "HOLLYWeeD" in an apparent New Year's prank, KABC reports.

A Los Angeles Police Department representative said the agency was aware of the vandalism and would investigate.

Surveillance video shows one man acted alone, TMZ reports. He apparently used a tarp to change the final two capital "O"s into lowercase "e"s.

In November, California voters passed Proposition 64, allowing adults 21 and older to use marijuana for recreational purposes.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video