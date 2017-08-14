Activists use social media to 'name and shame' white supremacists at Charlottesville rally

CINCINNATI -- Activists are using social media to name and shame people they say took part in last weekend's white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

One man has already lost his job.

On Twitter, the account Yes You're Racist has been crowdsourcing white supremacists' identities from photos.

"If you recognize any of the Nazis marching in #Charlottesville, send me their names/profiles and I’ll make them famous," Yes You're Racist posted late Saturday.

If you recognize any of the Nazis marching in #Charlottesville, send me their names/profiles and I'll make them famous #GoodNightAltRight pic.twitter.com/2tA9xliFVU — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 12, 2017

Cole White, identified in a photo from Friday night's torch march, lost his job at a Berkeley, California hot dog chain. KPIX in San Francisco reported White had been a cook at Top Dog, a fast-food restaurant.

"Effective Saturday 12th August, Cole White no longer works at Top Dog. The actions of those in Charlottesville are not supported by Top Dog. We believe in individual freedom and voluntary association for everyone," a poster said.

Political affiliation is not a federally protected group under employment law, meaning a person can be fired for their political views.

The Constitution's First Amendment protection of free speech applies to the government, not to private employers.

Another man outed on Twitter, college student Peter Cvjetanovic, told KTVN in Reno he's "not the angry racist they see in that photo." A photo from Friday night shows Cvjetanovic wearing a shirt bearing the logo of Identity Evropa, a white supremacist group.

Embed from Getty Images

Tensions boiled over Saturday when clashes broke out between the white supremacists and counter-demonstrators.

A 32-year-old Charlottesville woman, Heather Heyer, was killed when a driver rammed a Dodge Challenger into a crowd of counter-demonstrators near the park where white supremacists had gathered. Nineteen others were injured.

James Alex Fields Jr., the suspected driver, espoused Nazi ideology in high school, his former history teacher said. He's being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.