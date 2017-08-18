The mother of the woman killed during the Charlottesville attack this weekend said she has "no interest" in speaking to President Donald Trump after his news conference in Trump Tower Tuesday.

"I hadn’t really watched the news until last night and I’m not talking to the president now, after what he said," Susan Bro told Good Morning America Friday. "It’s not that I saw somebody else’s tweets about him, I saw an actual clip of him at a press conference equating the protesters ... with the KKK and the white supremacists.

"You can’t wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying, ‘I’m sorry.’ I’m not forgiving for that," Bro said.

Bro's daughter, Heather Heyer, was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting white supremacists in Charlottesville Saturday.

On Monday, Bro thanked Trump for his statement condemning the KKK and white supremacists. On Tuesday night, however, Trump delivered a different message, saying "both sides" were to blame for violence in Charlottesville.

RELATED: What's the 'alt-left'? Experts say it's a 'made-up term'

"I wasn't there that day, but I will tell you that I'm pretty sure that's the only person that ran people down with a car, so that level of violence didn't take place on both sides, that did not happen," Bro said, referring to the man police say drove his car into the crowd and killed Heyer.

"I've heard it said that the murder of my daughter was part of making America great," Bro said. "The blood on the streets, is that what made America great? Attacking innocent people with a vehicle, is that what made America great?"

James Fields Jr., who grew up in Florence, Kentucky, is charged with murder in Heyer's death.

Former classmates said Fields "would proclaim himself a Nazi" and was outspoken about his white supremacist and neo-Nazi views.

RELATED: Charlottesville attack suspect accused of beating his mother

At a memorial service for Heyer on Wednesday, Bro said her daughter's activism and desire to help others would live on in her death.

"They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her," Bro said.

Bro told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts that her 32-year-old daughter, who worked as a paralegal, was not part of an organized group like Black Lives Matter or Antifa.

"She was part of a group of human beings who cared to protest," Bro said. "I'm honestly a little embarrassed to say that part of the reason Heather got so much attention is because she's white, and she stood up for black people. Isn't that a shame? That a white person standing up for a black person caused all this excitement? That should be an everyday thing, that should be a norm."

Bro said she plans to keep working to "forward Heather's mission."

"Heather was not a politician, but she was interested in changing people," Bro said. "My focus is not on politics, my focus is on human beings and on how we as human beings can fix problems."