Mother of Heather Heyer, Charlottesville victim: Killing ‘just magnified her'

Strangers in Charlottesville call Heyer a hero

Hillary Lake
5:56 PM, Aug 16, 2017
5:56 PM, Aug 16, 2017

Hundreds of people paid their respects to Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old woman killed protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville Virginia. Strangers called her a hero for standing up to hate.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- People gather for a moment of silence outside of Heather Heyer's memorial service. The 32-year-old was killed at a white supremicist rally Saturday. Photo by Hillary Lake | WCPO. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The mother of the counter protester who was killed at a white supremacist rally over the weekend had a message for those gathered in honor of her daughter.

"They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her," Susan Bro said.

People packed into Charlottesville’s 1,000-seat theater for Heather Heyer's memorial Wednesday. The 32-year-old was killed Saturday when police say James Fields Jr. drove a Dodge Challenger into a group of counter protesters.

Fields, 20, of Monclova Township, Ohio, faces a count of second-degree murder and other charges. Charlottesville police said Fields, driving the Dodge, caused a chain-reaction crash that pushed vehicles into the crowd.

Bro said her daughter's death would make sense for those who knew how passionate she was. 

“Here’s the message, although Heather was a caring and compassionate person, so are a lot of you … and I think the reason that what happened to Heather has struck a chord is because we know that what she did is achievable,” Bro said.

Though she didn’t know Heyer, Bonnie Slater attended the memorial service. 

“She’s really a hero to me right now,” Slater said.

Slater played music for people as they filed in Charlottesville’s Paramount Theatre. 

"Blood is red no matter where you come from, your color, what language you speak. We're all the same inside, and it's just terrible that somebody had to lose their life,” Slater said.

CNN contributed to this report. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top