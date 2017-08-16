Mother of Heather Heyer, Charlottesville victim: Killing ‘just magnified her'

People packed into Charlottesville’s 1,000-seat theater for Heather Heyer's memorial Wednesday. The 32-year-old was killed Saturday when police say James Fields Jr. drove a Dodge Challenger into a group of counter protesters.
Fields, 20, of Monclova Township, Ohio, faces a count of second-degree murder and other charges. Charlottesville police said Fields, driving the Dodge, caused a chain-reaction crash that pushed vehicles into the crowd.
Bro said her daughter's death would make sense for those who knew how passionate she was.
“Here’s the message, although Heather was a caring and compassionate person, so are a lot of you … and I think the reason that what happened to Heather has struck a chord is because we know that what she did is achievable,” Bro said.