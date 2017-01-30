Prisoner says Warren County jailers raped her, nurses refused to give her epilepsy medication

CINCINNATI – A Cincinnati woman claims at least two corrections officers in the Warren County Jail raped her and nurses refused to give her prescribed medicine for her epilepsy, leading to seizures that left her debilitated in jail for 11 days.

Saying she was "tortured," the 38-year-old woman claims the jailers shattered bones in her shoulder during the rapes, used a stun gun on her more than once, took away her clothing, shut off water to her cell and forced her to drink from a toilet.

The woman made the accusations in a federal lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati. She is suing two corrections officers -- one by name, one as a John Doe -- along with the jail's health services administrator and six nurses. Warren County Chief Deputy Barry Riley told WCPO the sheriff's office cannot comment on pending lawsuits.

The suit claims the defendant nurses not only failed to provide adequate care, they lied to the head of the jail and the woman's attorney when they said they were giving the woman her medications.

WCPO is not naming the woman because she claims she was sexually assaulted. The defendants are not being named because they have not been charged with a crime.

One jailer accused of rape said he had sex with the woman but it was consensual. A hospital test identified sperm in the woman's urine. The woman said she was not able to identify the other men who sexually assaulted her.

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Jennifer L. Branch, said the Warren County Sheriff's Office investigated the accused rapes but did not collect forensic evidence from the woman's clothing, bed or cell or the lab results identifying sperm in her urine.

The jail disposed of the woman's plastic mattress that would have contained DNA and other forensic evidence, the suit says.

A Warren County assistant prosecutor did not conduct an independent investigation of the accused rapes or the conditions of the woman's confinement, according to the suit.

The FBI investigated the sexual assault but most of the forensic evidence had been destroyed, the suit says.

The woman entered the jail on May 3, 2013, according to the suit. It said she turned herself in on a four-year-old warrant for deception to obtain drugs.

The woman says she informed the nurses of her epilepsy and other medical conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder, battered woman syndrome and depression, along with the medications she was taking.

She said she told medical staff: "I need my medications now or I will have a seizure and withdrawing [sic]."

On the same day she was admitted, the jail staff falsely notified the woman's attorney that they were providing her medication, according to the suit.

On May 5, the woman was given a mental health exam but no medications for her conditions, and they did not allow her to see a doctor.

By May 7, the woman suffered seizures, exhibited bizarre and abnormal behavior, became disoriented, was unable to communicate and lapsed into unconsciousness, the suit says.

On that day, the jail reported to the court that she was too sick to attend her bond hearing, the suit says.

On the same day, the jail doctor ordered medication for the woman, but the defendant nurses did not give her the medications or tell the doctor they were not going to, according to the suit.

All of the defendant nurses knew of the woman's deteriorating conditions caused by denying her medications, the suit says.

The suit also makes several additional accusations against the jail's health services administrator. It said she:

Forged the woman's name on a medical release form to obtain her medical records.

Falsely reported to head of the jail that the woman had received seizure medication.

Told the head of the jail that the woman had not had a seizure and was "playing us."

Did not have the woman evaluated by a doctor.

On May 9, the woman was found unresponsive in the shower room. One of the nurses sent her to a local hospital and falsely reported that she was withdrawing from illegal drugs, the suit says. The jail did not tell the hospital about the woman's epilepsy or provide any medical records or information about her condition while in jail.

An hour later, the hospital released the woman back to jail.

The next day, the woman was still unresponsive and was taken to another hospital, the suit says. The hospital ran tests and assessed her as having an altered mental state, a history of epilepsy and an acute urinary tract infection. A urinalysis revealed sperm in her urine.

The hospital sent the woman back to jail with a prescription for an antibiotic to treat the infection. But the defendant nurses did not give it to her, the suit says.

Over the next three days, the woman became "catatonic and psychotic," but was still given no medications, according to the suit.

On May 14, the woman was "found naked in her cell, crying an mumbling," and was sent to Summit Behavioral Center, the suit says. She was diagnosed with "psychosis induced by the trauma of the sexual assault" at the jail, the suit claims.

The woman eventually received "proper treatment of her epilepsy and trauma [and] her condition improved," according to the suit.

"She was stable enough to be released on July 11, 2013," the suit says.

The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages and demands a jury trial.

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.