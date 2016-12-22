PD: Thieves steal over $3K in Christmas gifts from Norwood couple

CINCINNATI -- Thieves broke into a couple’s home in Norwood and stole over $3,700 in Christmas gifts, according to a police report from Norwood Police Department.

Angela Hurt, 65, and James Jackson, 73, told police that someone broke into their home on Varelman Street at 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 16. Police said the burglary occurred sometime earlier that day.

Hurt told police when she got home around 5:30 p.m., she noticed a door had been forced open and a latex pair of gloves were on the kitchen floor.

“Stuff is everywhere," Hurt said in the 911 call. "They went through all the cabinets. Our Christmas presents are gone.”

Police said over a dozen Christmas gifts were stolen, including a Sony flat screen TV, four gift cards, two jackets, two $100 bills, a laptop and emerald and ruby rings. Police estimated the value of the stolen items to be over $3,700.

Hurt said she and Jackson were at work all day when the burglary occurred. Hurt had just gotten home from work when she noticed their home had been ransaked.

“I walked in the house, but I’m a little afraid to go in there now,” Hurt said in the 911 call.

There is no suspect information at this time. WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.