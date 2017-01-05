Colerain grad shot and killed in off-campus apartment at OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A Colerain High School graduate was shot and killed in an off-campus apartment near the Ohio State University, Columbus police confirm.

Tarak Underiner, a 20-year-old Ohio State student, was shot and killed Thursday morning.

WSYX, Columbus' ABC affiliate, reported that officers responded to 28 E. Northwood Avenue around 12:30 a.m after someone called 911 saying a friend was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Underiner was shot multiple times, WSYX reported. Police said the shooting is not believed to be random or have any connection to OSU. Neither of Underiner's two roommates are being considered as suspects, investigators told WSYX.

This is Columbus' first homicide of 2017.

His Facebook page -- confirmed by police -- indicates Underiner is a Colerain alumnus and displays various petitions for concealed carry weapons on college campuses.

He also testified before an Ohio Senate committee in support of a campus concealed carry bill, as reported in the Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1. The testimony came only days after a campus-wide emergency when a knife-wielding man attacked several students.

“College campuses and the areas surrounding them present environments rich with potential victims,” Tarak Underiner, an Ohio State student and member of university’s chapter of Students for Concealed Carry, told a Senate committee. “They’re willing to gamble we’re unarmed and it pays off."

On Facebook, Michael Newbern, director of Ohio Students for Concealed Carry, said "Tarak Underiner was both a personal friend of mine and a bright young man with a promising future ahead of him. His work as a member of Buckeyes for Concealed Carry on Campus to restore the right to self-defense on Ohio's college campuses put him in an elite class obtained by very few others in our movement."