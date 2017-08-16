No evidence that Rico Mosley killed Kelsie Crow outside Sweet 16 party, defense attorney says

CINCINNATI – Police say 60 shots were fired by at least four or five guns in the hail of bullets that killed 17-year-old Kelsie Crow outside a Sweet 16 party two years ago.

And now that the trial of Crow’s accused killer, Rico Mosley, is finally underway, his defense attorney says there’s no evidence that the 19-year-old fired the fatal shot.

No gun. No DNA.

Defense attorney Clyde Bennett III says the government doesn't know who killed Crow and can’t prove that Mosley did it.

Crow, a soccer star and honor student at Purcell Marian High School, was innocently driving away from the April 2015 party at the Melrose YMCA in Walnut Hills when she was shot, officials say.

Two other teens were wounded and recovered.

The jury took a bus to the shooting scene Wednesday and came face-to-face with Mosley for the first time during opening statements at the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Assistant Prosecutor Seth Tieger said teenage gangs with guns opened fire outside the party as teens were leaving.

Prosecutors said the people at the party weren't aware that gangs were waiting outside.



The shot that killed Crow came from a 9mm handgun, the prosecution said.

The trial has been delayed while prosecutors collected DNA.

Mosley is charged with murder and felonious assault.

Crow was finishing her junior year of high school when she was killed.

The trial resumes at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.