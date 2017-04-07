Supporters hold vigil for driver fatally shot in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI -- Jamie Urton was being remembered in a vigil Friday evening, two weeks after he was shot and killed in Walnut Hills.

Jamie Urton

Police say that Urton was shot dead after he accidentally hit a 4-year-old boy who ran in front of his car on Kenton Street. Before Urton could even open his door, he was pulled out, beaten and shot, according to authorities.

The boy's father, Jamall Killings, is facing a murder charge in Urton's death. Police also have a warrant for another man, Deonte Baber, in connection to the incident.

Urton worked for the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Co-workers, friends and even complete strangers came out to pay their respects.

Dozens of people turned out for the vigil, marching on Kenton Street and chanting anti-violence slogans and calling for justice.

March for Jamie Urton. Police say he was pulled out of his car, beaten and shot to death after accidentally hitting a child @WCPO pic.twitter.com/Yovom1VwXL — Ashley Zilka (@ashleyzilka) April 7, 2017

The vigil was organized by Cincinnati Works.