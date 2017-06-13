PHOTOS: Jury continue to hear from video expert in Day 4 of Ray Tensing's retrial

WCPO Staff
2:37 PM, Jun 13, 2017
3 mins ago

Grant Fredericks, video expert for the prosecution, gives testimony frame by frame of Ray Tensing's body camera. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murder in the death of Sam DuBose, during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015

Cara Owsley | The Cincinnati Enqurier
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing is charged with murder in the July 2015 in the shooting death of Sam DuBose. His retrial started on June 8.

Jurors heard from a forensic video analyst and two use of force experts in Day 4 of his retrial Tuesday. 

See photos here

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top