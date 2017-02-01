Kasich had conversations about moving Cincinnati airport to Wilmington

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Is an international airport coming to southwest Ohio?

Maybe, if Gov. John Kasich has his way.

Kasich told reporters Wednesday at the Ohio Associated Press 2017 Legislative & Political Preview Session he's held discussions to move the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport from Boone County, Kentucky to Wilmington, Ohio.

Kasich said the lack of international flights out of the region's main airport and other airports in Ohio creates a "big big challenge" for businesses looking to put down roots in the area.

The governor's comments come a day after CVG announced Amazon Inc. will invest nearly $1.5 billion in a new cargo hub there.

Kasich added the people who he held discussions with were uninterested in relocating the airport to Wilmington due to the added commute. He did not say what would become of the current airport if a new one were to be constructed in Wilmington.

WCPO reached out to Kasich’s office for further comment, but has not yet heard back.

Connor Perrett is a fellow in the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism Statehouse News Bureau. You can reach him at connor@connorperrett.com or follow him on twitter at @connorperrett.