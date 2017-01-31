Amazon opening $1.49B cargo hub at CVG

HEBRON, Ky. -- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will become an air cargo hub for online retailer Amazon.

The deal means a $1.49 billion investment and 2,700 new jobs at CVG, according to airport spokesperson Mindy Kershner. CVG will lease 900 acres to Amazon.

The hub will serve as a centralized location for Amazon's growing fleet of Prime Air cargo planes, according to Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority documents. Amazon began leasing 40 dedicated cargo planes for their Prime shipping service last year, 16 of which are currently operating, according to the company.

"As we considered places for the long-term home for our air hub operations, Hebron quickly rose to the top of the list with a large, skilled workforce, centralized location with great connectivity to our nearby fulfillment locations, and an excellent quality of living for employees," Dave Clark, Amazon senior vice president of worldwide operations, said in a news release. "We feel strongly that with these qualities as a place to do business, our investments will support Amazon and customers well into the future."

Amazon didn't say if they'd be making any changes to their air cargo operations in Wilmington, Ohio, as a result of the CVG hub, but did say they planned to offer jobs at any Amazon site in the U.S. to their Wilmington employees.

Amazon already has a large "fulfillment center" warehouse in Hebron. Outside of Boone, they also have facilities in Bullitt, Clark, Fayette, Jefferson and Taylor counties, employing more than 10,000 across Kentucky.

