CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati police released the names of all 17 people hit by bullets at Cameo Night Club early Sunday morning.

Two of the 17 club patrons -- O'Bryan Raphael Spikes, 27, and Deondre Davis, 29 -- died from their injuries.

Preliminary autopsy results from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office state Spikes died from a single gunshot wound. Davis, who remained unresponsive at University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the days after the shooting, eventually was taken off life support and died. Police charged Davis with murder in the nightclub shooting, and his family said they intend to clear his name.

O'Bryan Spikes

Of the 15 others who were shot in the chaos, 12 are men and three are women. One was listed in critical condition. The others have been released from hospitals.

One man was shot in the head. Another person was shot in the back and stomach. One person was shot three times. All "suffered serious physical injuries as a result of gunshots," according to the police report.

The names of the 15 wounded people who survived the gunfire are:

Rodney Espy, 30

Jraejah Warren, 28

Stephen Haley, 28

Rayshunda Higgins, 33

Jarrod Givens, 26

Ronald Lee, 33

Nathan McClendon, 27

Shannon Brown, 25

Jordan Harris, 24

Valor Stanley, 28

Bryant Stevenson, 28

Christopher Harris, 34

Michael Feagins, Jr., 30

Khirstian Howell, 26

Regina Madaris, 33

Investigators haven't said if they believe more shooters are among the injured. However, police now say they are not actively looking for suspects and the public is not at risk.

No arrests have been made and no motive has been given. Police believe multiple people opened fire in the club just before 2 a.m.

Police and city officials are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

