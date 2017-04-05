Two of the 17 club patrons -- O'Bryan Raphael Spikes, 27, and Deondre Davis, 29 -- died from their injuries.
Preliminary autopsy results from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office state Spikes died from a single gunshot wound. Davis, who remained unresponsive at University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the days after the shooting, eventually was taken off life support and died. Police charged Davis with murder in the nightclub shooting, and his family said they intend to clear his name.
Of the 15 others who were shot in the chaos, 12 are men and three are women. One was listed in critical condition. The others have been released from hospitals.
One man was shot in the head. Another person was shot in the back and stomach. One person was shot three times. All "suffered serious physical injuries as a result of gunshots," according to the police report.