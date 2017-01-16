District 3 officers offer to share HQ with District 5 officers over health concerns

CINCINNATI -- In response to employees' concerns about health issues connected to the police District 5 building, a group of District 3 officers has offered to share their headquarters with District 5 employees.
In a letter tweeted by an officer Monday, several dozen officers from District 3 signed to "express [their] support and concern for [their] fellow officers who work in District 5."
Showing support for our fellow officers in district 5, who are working in unacceptable conditions. We stand w them in fight for new building pic.twitter.com/M2tjKWhJ7l
The city sent contractors to District 5 headquarters to do mold and radon testing last month and previously had an asbestos survey done, according to a memo to the mayor and council from City Manager Harry Black. They found the air quality in the building "typical for commercial buildings."
"No conditions were found that would be expected to cause health concerns," Black wrote. "No conditions were found that exceed regulators limits or industry standards."