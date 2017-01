CINCINNATI -- A woman convicted in the death of her mother was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said Nikole Flagg, 41, killed her mother, 61-year-old Myrvinia Lowe, while she was trying to rob her in her Pleasant Ridge home in April 2015.

Cincinnati police found Lowe’s body in her home in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road while they were performing a welfare check, which was requested by a relative who lives out of town.

Flagg stabbed Lowe when she tried to rob her, police said, and Flagg fled the scene after the killing.