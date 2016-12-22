ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A new Tri-State holiday tradition is proving popular at Coney Island as people waiting to enter its "Christmas Nights of Lights" have been causing occasional traffic backups.

This family event features a two-mile car ride through Christmas displays and light shows consisting of over 1 million LED lights, driven by more than 10,000 computer channels. Larger than life trees, glowing snowflakes, dancing candy canes and fantastic tunnels of lights are synchronized to music you can play on the radio in the warmth of your own car.

Interact with the 360-degree video below:

<a data-cke-saved-href='https://www.omnivirt.com/' href='https://www.omnivirt.com/'>Virtual Reality Advertising & 360 Video VR Player</a>

The show begins nightly at dusk and runs through 10 p.m. It started Nov. 11 and will run every night (including holidays) through Jan. 1, 2017.

Coney Island employees say police will be stationed at the stoplights at I-275 and Kellogg Avenue and at the main Coney Island entrance on Friday and Saturday nights as well as every night the week of Christmas to prevent any traffic jams.

“We are very excited about hosting this new family holiday show at Coney Island,” said the park’s President Rob Schutter in a news release. “Coney Island has been a popular family attraction for a remarkable 130 years, and this is the first time we will be offering a Christmas holiday event! This event exemplifies the true holiday spirit by giving a portion of the proceeds to local charities.”

The Salvation Army and the Ruth Lyons Children’s Fund will benefit from the new family holiday event, Schutter added.

Admission for the new Christmas Nights of Lights experience is $6 per person, with children three and under free. All tickets sales are sold day of, upon your arrival.

The holiday light show is produced by Titan Light Shows, Inc. from Bristol, Tennessee.

Coney Island is located at 6201 Kellogg Ave., 10 miles east of downtown Cincinnati on the banks of the Ohio River. For more information, visit the park’s website here.