Is Fiona making her public debut soon? Cincinnati Zoo says it will make a 'BIG announcement'

WCPO Staff
2:39 PM, Apr 6, 2017
4 hours ago

Fiona is discovering just how fun the sprinkler can be, as part of her enrichment exercises. According to the zoo: "Enrichment is an important part of the daily care we provide to all of our animals. Enrichment is anything the caregivers add to the animals’ environments to stimulate their senses and elicit natural behaviors such as foraging, exploration, hunting, problem solving, and even play."

March 23: Baby hippo Fiona is getting the hang of water play, and it's only making her stronger! Video courtesy of the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Fiona hits major milestone, weighs in at 101 pounds Tuesday

Fiona ate hay for the first time today and the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden says it's special hay, because it's been pre-chewed by her mom, Bibi.

Fiona with one of her caretakers at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati's favorite baby hippo could soon make its public debut. 

The Cincinnati Zoo tweeted Thursday that Fiona is still being cared for behind the scenes, but a "BIG announcement" will be coming when she is ready.

Fiona's popularity has blossomed since her premature birth on Jan. 24. She only weighed 29 pounds, about 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for this species.

Hippo handler Wendy Rice wrote in March that Fiona has formed social bonds with the care staff at the zoo, as opposed to her mother. Fiona feels comfortable around the staff and seems to enjoy their companionship.

It’s likely she will feel positive toward humans for the rest of her life, but it shouldn't impair her ability to live with other hippos in the future.

If there is danger in Fiona's upbringing, Rice wrote, it's the danger that a 3,000-pound adult Fiona might want to snuggle and play with her caretakers the same way she did as a 50-pound baby.

