Hippo handler Wendy Rice wrote in March that Fiona has formed social bonds with the care staff at the zoo, as opposed to her mother. Fiona feels comfortable around the staff and seems to enjoy their companionship.
It’s likely she will feel positive toward humans for the rest of her life, but it shouldn't impair her ability to live with other hippos in the future.
If there is danger in Fiona's upbringing, Rice wrote, it's the danger that a 3,000-pound adult Fiona might want to snuggle and play with her caretakers the same way she did as a 50-pound baby.
