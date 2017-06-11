Give Back Cincinnati's Paint the Town volunteers paint veteran's home

BELLEVUE, Ky. -- Bill and Peggy Stull have lived with their six kids in their Bellevue home for more than 20 years.

The Stull’s home doesn’t just hold decades of memories for the family; its walls are now a part of history.

Their home was the 500th house transformed by Give Back Cincinnati’s Paint the Town, a volunteer-based effort to beautify homes in Greater Cincinnati.

Bill, an Army veteran, lost his job at a packaging manufacturer when he lost his leg to peripheral artery disease several years ago.

He said he couldn’t be more grateful to the volunteers.

“It's Christmas in June, pretty much,” he said.

Kim Butterfield, a volunteer from Sherwin Williams, said the crew started scraping old paint and prepping the house last month.

“We met with Bill and his wife and picked colors, and talked about the process and what they were expecting and what they wanted, and then we got to work,” Butterfield said.

The Stull’s home wasn’t the only house that got a little lift, volunteers gave 30 houses in the Bellevue/Dayton area a fresh coat of paint Saturday as Paint the Town celebrated its 15th year of service.

“It took us a whole day to deliver all the paint to the houses, and it was two vans full, just stacked to the brim full of paint for all the houses, so it's a lot,” Butterfield said.

Alicia Assanuvat, Paint the Town area lead, said volunteering and bringing life to old homes is the “best feeling.”

“Words can't even describe it, when you get to give someone the good news that they've been looking forward to hearing because maybe they're not physically or financially able to do it themselves,” Assanuvat said.