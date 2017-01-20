Student found dead in Miami University dorm

OXFORD, Ohio -- Miami University police are investigating the death of a female student on campus, according to a university representative. Oxford police confirmed that the student, a freshman, was found dead Friday inside Morris Hall where she lived.

"It's a hard day for everybody," said university spokesperson Claire Wagner. "You don't have to be a parent to appreciate the future and the promise that a young adult has. It's really hard to lose that potential."

The university said in an internal notice that it would not disclose the student's identity or cause of death without the permission of her family.