HAMILTON, Ohio -- A trial date and a new attorney are in place for the man accused in the death of a Hamilton firefighter.

Lester Parker, 66, the owner of the Pater Avenue home, where firefighter Patrick Wolterman died last December in an arson, is charged with murder and aggravated arson.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Gregory Stephens set a trial date of Feb. 21 for Parker during a hearing Thursday.

Parker’s newly-appointed attorney, David Washington, requested that bond be reduced.

Judge Stephens denied the requests to reduce the $500,000 bond, saying he was not “taking any chances” of Parker fleeing.

As with all of Parker’s previous court appearances, Hamilton firefighters were in the courtroom as a show of support for Wolterman family and his widow, Bre.

Hamilton Fire Union Local 20 President Brian Ruhl said the death of Wolterman has been “a real challenge” this year, especially as Christmas nears.