Second man charged with arson, murder in death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman

HAMILTON, Ohio -- A second person was arrested and charged with murder Friday in connection to the death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman.

William Tucker, 49, of Richmond, Kentucky, stands charged with murder and two counts of aggravated arson for his role in Wolterman's death, according to a news release from the Hamilton Police Department. He was arrested in Kentucky and will face an extradition hearing before being transferred to Butler County.

"I want to thank our investigators who delivered, today and throughout this past year, on a pledge we made after the death of Patrick," Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said in a news conference. "That pledge was to pursue every lead, to work every angle and exhaustively pursue those responsible for his death."

Patrick Wolterman died Dec. 28, 2015, while attempting to rescue people dispatch believed were trapped in a house fire at 1310 Prater Avenue. In reality, no one was inside the home, and Wolterman died of smoke inhalation after falling through the first floor. Butler County Coroner Lisa Mannix later classified Wolterman's death as a homicide.

Lester Parker, the 66-year-old homeowner, claimed to have been out of town with his wife at the time of Wolterman’s death; he now stands charged with aggravated arson and murder. At the time of Parker’s arrest -- the culmination of what one officlal called “the most extensive investigation” Hamilton had seen in decades -- Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said he was “confident” that more arrests would be made.

WATCH WCPO’s exclusive 2015 interview with Parker below: