HEBRON, Ky. -- Frontier Airlines will announce service to three new cities from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Tuesday, further bolstering its roster of seasonal flights from the region.

The low-cost carrier, a growing staple here since 2013, will add Minneapolis, New York-LaGuardia and San Diego to its route map, pitting itself against the likes of legacy carriers Delta and American in two of those markets. Service runs from April 21 through June 6.

Currently, there's no nonstop service from CVG to San Diego. Delta made cuts there in 2015.

Fares to LaGuardia are posted as low as $39 each way; it's also an increasingly crowded destination from CVG. Delta flies there six times daily, while American has three. Another player should help drive ticket cost down. Frontier plans to fly it daily.

Minneapolis is a Delta hub. It offers flights there seven times daily. Frontier will offer rates as low as $29 one way. Flights will run Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

San Diego is considered a key target city for CVG, since Delta ceased flights in recent years. Nonstop service starts May 21 and runs Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

All told, that puts Frontier at 107 flights per week at CVG during the spring/summer season – a more than 80-percent increase over last year - quelling any concern that the airline has hit its peak in the market.

Frontier will also expand service to two popular California locales, San Francisco and Los Angeles (LAX), flying those routes daily versus three or four days a week, as reported exclusively by WCPO.com. It's also bringing back seasonal service to Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and Philadelphia in May, CVG officials said.

"In conversations with their folks, everything's doing well out of Cincinnati," said Adam Kressler, CVG's director of air service development. "This market has embraced them wholeheartedly."