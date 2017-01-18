HEBRON, Ky. – Frontier Airlines will add some extra West Coast flavor to its repertoire when it rolls out its summer schedule at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport later this year.

The low-cost carrier will fly daily to San Francisco and Los Angeles (LAX) -- two top destinations for local travelers -- on a start date to be determined. It's also bringing back seasonal service to Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and Philadelphia in May, CVG officials said.

Everyday service to the two California locales -- popular among business and leisure customers alike -- is "a really good bump for us," said Adam Kressler, the airport's director of air service development. Frontier first launched limited flights to both cities in 2016, three and four days a week, respectively.

"In conversations with their folks, everything's doing well out of Cincinnati," Kressler said. "This market has embraced them wholeheartedly."

Jim Faulkner, Frontier spokesman, said they're still working out timing, start dates, etc., for the LAX and SFO service. Frontier's current schedule runs online through early June.

Among other flight changes, Frontier will fly twice a day to Denver starting in mid-May, while service to Fort Lauderdale and Tampa will continue, Kressler said. Phoenix will move to daily, and Las Vegas will see 11 flights per week.

All told, that will put Frontier at 93 flights per week at CVG, a 63-percent increase over last summer's schedule. That's certainly not the norm. Last year, service increased just 6-8 percent during those warm-weather months.

Low-cost carriers typically adjust schedules seasonally, traditionally flying north-south in the winter and east-west in the summer. For example, Frontier discontinued routes to Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and Philadelphia in October; CVG officials were optimistic those city pairs would return.

The airline has seen "tremendous growth" at CVG since 2013, CVG CEO Candace McGraw has said, and Frontier flew its one-millionth passenger in March, amid claims by some that it may have hit its peak here.

"They're coming back with a vengeance," Kressler said.

