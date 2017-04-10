Boone County Republicans discussing allegations against commonwealth's attorney

BURLINGTON, Ky. -- As a commonwealth's attorney, Linda Tally-Smith is in a high-profile office.

She's an elected official who ran for the job as a Republican. But now, there's concern among some members of the party about its response to information disclosed in court last month that Tally-Smith had an affair with former Boone County Sheriff's Office detective Bruce McVay.

McVay was the lead detective on the Michelle Mockbee murder case five years ago. Tally-Smith prosecuted David Dooley for killing Mockbee at the warehouse where they both worked.

McVay and Tally-Smith took the stand last month because Dooley's attorney is trying to get a new trial by raising doubts about whether detectives turned over all the evidence in the case. A surveillance video clip shows an unknown man at the warehouse where Mockbee was killed.

Tally-Smith testified McVay never told her about the video before the trial. But McVay testified he did tell her.

The Boone County Republican Party is scheduled to discuss the "commonwealth attorney situation" at their meeting Monday night. David Miller, a member of the party, who is also an attorney in Ohio, said the accusations are serious enough for the group to take a stand.

"She could serve out her term, but there's going to be such a dark cloud hovering over her, I just don't see how you can continue to get anything done," Miller said. "I mean ... any motive in any case is going to be questioned."

Even if the Boone County Republican Party asks Tally-Smith to resign, the group has no official say in what happens next.

When a reporter asked county officials if any other cases could be affected by the information that came out in the Dooley case, they said it would be up to the attorney general's office. They confirmed that Tally-Smith is still the commonwealth's attorney for Boone and Gallatin counties.

When asked if there could be an ethics investigation, the Kentucky Bar Association sent back a response stating, "Disciplinary proceedings are confidential under Supreme Court Rule 3.150."

Tally-Smith didn't immediately return a call seeking her response.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Boone County Administration Building.