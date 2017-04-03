CINCINNATI - Macy’s Inc. paid Terry Lundgren $12.1 million in his last full year as CEO, a 4.7 percent increase over last year.

Lundgren’s 14-year tenure as CEO ended on his 65th birthday, March 23. New CEO Jeffrey Gennette, who received a 5.5 percent raise to $3.9 million, was promoted to president and announced as Lundgren’s successor last June.

Macy’s nearly doubled in size under Lundgren’s leadership, peaking at $28.1 billion in 2014 sales. But revenue and profits have steadily declined since then, as the department store chain lost ground to online retailers and discount chains.

The company has announced plans to close about 100 stores and eliminate more than 10,000 jobs to raise money for new growth initiatives.

But Macy’s highest-paid executives all received raises in 2016, as the company’s directors deemed Macy’s sales, cash flow and profit performance worthy of bonuses totaling more than $725,000.

The cash awards helped Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet boost her total compensation to $2.4 million, up 4.8 percent from last year. Chief Growth Officer Peter Sachse received a 139 percent raise to $7.9 million in 2016, although much of the raise came from severance payments following his end-of-year termination. Sachse received $2.7 million in severance plus 18 months of health care and $35,000 for legal fees and outplacement services.

