CINCINNATI -- Do you know what you'll be doing on New Year's Eve as the clock prepares to strike midnight?
If you would rather not stay home, here's a list of the best NYE parties, concerts, beer events and other celebrations going on in Greater Cincinnati.
Insiders, take a look and make some plans to ring in 2017. (Now all you've got to do is figure out what to wear.)
BARS & CLUBS
New Year's Eve at Howl at the Moon and Splitsville Luxury Lanes
When: 7 p.m. to close
Where: Howl at the Moon and Splitsville Luxury Lanes, 145 E. Second St., Downtown
Details: $120 Pins and Piano package; $100 Champagne Supernova package; or $35 Just Dance package (prices are per person). Each package includes Champagne toast at midnight.
More information
Bobby Mackey's New Year's Party
When: Music starts at 9 p.m.
Where: Bobby Mackey's, 44 Licking Pike, Wilder
Details: $10 cover ages 21 and up; $11 cover ages 18 and under. Bobby Mackey and the Best Damn Band will play with special guest David Berry.
More information
New Year's Eve at Igby's
When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Igby's, 122 E. Sixth St., Downtown
Details: $20 general admission. Get a bottle of Perrier Jouet Grand Brut Champagne for $65. Cocktail attire required. Music by DJ Ice Cold Tony.
More information
Soaked in Champagne at Japp's!
When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Japp's, 1136 Main St., Over-the-Rhine
Details: No cover. Enjoy an all Champagne cocktail menu and party favors while waiting for the ball to drop on a giant projector with a complimentary toast at midnight.
More information
Ivy NYE 2017
When: Starts at 8 p.m.
Where: Ivy Cincinnati, 645 Walnut St., Downtown
Details: Hor d'oeuvres 8-10 p.m. Champagne toast, balloon drop, free coat check. Music by Fission and JCru.
More information
New Year's Eve Ball at Mount Adams Pavilion
When: 9 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Where: Mount Adams Pavilion, 949 Pavilion St., Mount Adams
Details: $40 in advance; $50 at the door. Party favors, Champagne toast and complimentary hor d'oeuvres buffet. Resident DJs will provide music on the penthouse and main floors. Cocktail attire preferred.
More information
New Year's Eve at The Stretch
When: 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
Where: The Stretch, 191 East Freedom Way, The Banks
Details: $15. 21 and older. Guaranteed admission includes Holtman’s Donut Bar, DJ entertainment, live broadcast by Q102's JonJon starting at 10 p.m. and Champagne toast at midnight.
More information
New Year's Eve at Mac's
When: Doors open at 9 p.m.
Where: Mac's Pizza Mainstrasse, 604 Main St., Covington
Details: $75. Ticket price includes an open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight, appetizer buffet, Champagne toast and party favors. There also will be a DJ all night.
More information
New Year's in the Gold Room Revisited
When: 7 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Overlook Lodge, 6083 Montgomery Road, Pleasant Ridge
Details: Champagne celebration.
More information
New Year's Eve and Chill at Queen City Radio
When: Starts at 5 p.m.
Where: Queen City Radio, 222 W 12th St., Over-the-Rhine
Details: No cover. Spend a laid back evening enjoying beer, cocktails, slushies and burgers with the staff of Queen City Radio. There will be a Champagne toast at midnight.
More information
New Year's at the Rook OTR
When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: The Rook OTR, 1115 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine
Details: $15 online; $20 at door. Champagne toast at midnight. Organized group games, tournaments and open play of more than 800 games from Rook's library.
More information
NYE 2017 at Mynt
When: Starts at 9 p.m.
Where: Mynt Cincinnati, 28 Fountain Square, Downtown
Details: $25. Balloon drop and Champagne toast. Music by Davey C and Surge.
More information
Tweens New Year's Eve at Northside Yacht Club
When: 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
Where: Northside Yacht Club, 4227 Spring Grove Ave., Northside
Details: Ring in 2017 with live performances by Tweens, Head Collector, SlugSalt and DJ Glory Daze.
More information
Drink in the New Year
When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Drinkery OTR, 1150 Main St., Over-the-Rhine
Details: Free. DJ Kenneth Wright brings the music to ring in the new year.
More information
New Year's Eve 2017 at Energy nightclub
When: 10 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
Where: Energy Nightclub, 700 W. Pete Rose Way, Downtown
Details: $15-$20 pre-sale online; $20-$30 at the door. Music by DJ Sab.
More information
New Year's Eve at Tin Roof
When: 10 p.m-2 a.m.
Where: Tin Roof, 160 Freedom Way, Downtown
Details: $30-$200. Free party favors, Champagne toast at midnight and live music from Glow Co.
More information
Stress-free New Year's Eve at the Righteous Room
When: Starts at 9 p.m.
Where: Righteous Room, 641 Walnut St., Downtown
Details: Free admission. $10 per glass or $40 for bottle of G.H. MUMM Champagne and music in the courtyard by DJ Will Kill.
More information
EVENTS & OTHER PARTIES
Know Theatre's NYE Speakeasy Party
When: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: Know Theatre, 1120 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine
Details: $40 in advance; $50 at the door. This 1920s speakeasy-themed party will have backroom games, appetizers and mixed drinks. Admission includes light bites, Champagne toast, music and gaming.
More information
Momentum: NYE party at 21c Cincinnati
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 609 Walnut St., Downtown
Details: $150. Ages 21 and up. Ring in the new year with an exclusive pop-up art exhibition and music by DJ Direct Deposit and Sabastooge. Price includes a premium open bar and appetizers from Metropole.
More information
New Year's Eve Blast
When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown
Details: Free. Ring in the new year with dancing, food, ice skating and games. There will be a fireworks display at midnight.
More information
New Orleans New Year's at BrewRiver GastroPub
When: 5 p.m.-midnight
Where: BrewRiver GastroPub, 2062 Riverside Drive, East End
Details: $45-$65. BrewRiver chef has created a Creole-inspired, four-course prix fixe menu. Local blues prodigy Ben Levin will play from 6-9 p.m., followed by Todd Hepburn, Larry Bloomfield and Chico Converse 9 p.m.-midnight. Noisemakers and party hats also will be provided. Call 513-861-2484 for reservations.
More information
Night at the Museum 2
When: 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Contemporary Arts Center, 44 E. Sixth St., Downtown
Details: $85-$130. Enjoy three DJs on three floors and a top-shelf bar. Party favors and a midnight Champagne toast are included.
More information
B&B Riverboats' New Year's Eve Cruise
When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Boarding time is 8 p.m.)
Where: BB Riverboats, 101 Riverboat Row, Newport
Details: Adults: $105; children: $65. Three-entree buffet, entertainment, a split of Champagne at midnight, late-night snack buffet and party favors.
More information
New Year's Eve at Western Bowl
When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: S&S Western Bowl, 6383 Glenway Ave., Cheviot
Details: $99.95 per lane includes four hours of glow-in-the-dark bowling for six people, shoes, appetizer sampler and Champagne. ($79.95 family package from 5-8 p.m. includes three hours of glow-in-the-dark bowling for six people, shoes, food and one pitcher of soda.)
More information
New Year's Eve at Axis Alley
When: Starts at 9 p.m.
Where: Axis Alley, Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport
Details: $65 package includes bowling and shoe rental, appetizers, three well drinks per person, party favors and live music. Minimum of four guests per lane. Ages 21 and up. ($16.99-per-person family package from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. includes two hours of bowling and shoe rental, pizza, soft drinks and party favors.)
More information
New Year's Eve at Turfway Park
When: First live racing post at 6:15 p.m.
Where: Turfway Park, 7500 Turfway Road, Florence
Details: $65-$95. $25 designated driver package. Reservations include party favors and Champagne at midnight. Live music by Doghouse starts at 10 p.m.
More information
New Year's at Madison Event Center
When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: The Madison Event Center, 700 Madison Ave., Covington
Details: $99-$149. Enjoy a buffet, bar, midnight snack, Champagne toast and music by DJ ETrayn, DJ Drowsy, DJ B-Sarge, DJ Schu, DJ Gabe C and Wavy Moe.
More information
New Year’s Eve at Newport Syndicate
When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: Newport Syndicate, 18 E. Fifth St., Newport
Details: $80 to $150 party packages available. Ages 21 and up. Basic package includes open seating, live music, and access to late-night food. Buffet and reserved seating available for premium packages. Music by the Rusty Griswolds, DJ Mark McFadden and Gangsters’ Dueling Pianos.
More information
Happy Zoo Year
When: 5-10 p.m.
Where: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St., Avondale
Details: $16 adults; $12 seniors and children. Enjoy the PNC Festival of Lights, a Madcap Puppets show, party favors, costume characters and a fireworks display by Rozzi's.
More information
Jack Casino First Midnight
When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Jack Casino Cincinnati, 1000 Broadway St., Downtown
Details: $50. Get two drink tickets at the event bars and enjoy entertainment at the casino.
More information
New Year's Eve 2017 at Anderson Pavilion
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Anderson Pavilion, 8 E. Mehring Way, Downtown
Details: $125 price includes appetizers, premium bar, party favors, Champagne, music by DJ Cashflo and fireworks by Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics at midnight.
More information
MUSIC SHOWS
CSO's NYE Speakeasy
When: 8-10 p.m.
Where: Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Downtown
Details: $25-$115. The Cincinnati Pops will wind back time with swinging tunes of the 1920s and '30s. Beads, boas and other Roaring '20s dress is encouraged.
More information
Into the Future: 2017 New Year's Party
When: Doors open at 8 p.m.
Where: 20th Century Theater, 3021 Madison Road, Oakley.
Details: $25 advance; $30 day of show. Ages 21 and up. Featuring music by DJ starting at 8 p.m., followed by Ernie Johnson from Detroit at 10:30 p.m. There also will be appetizers, three bars and a Champagne toast at midnight.
More information
New Year's Eve at the Madison Theater
When: Doors open at 8 p.m.
Where: Madison Theater, 730 Madison Ave., Covington
Details: $20. Ages 18 and up. Ring in the new year with Boston-based band Dopapod and opening act Consider the Source.
More information
Monica at OTR Live
When: 8 p.m.-4 a.m.
Where: OTR Live, 209 E. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine
Details: $70-$100. Ages 21 and up. R&B singer Monica performs. There also will be dancing, drinks and a preview of the new ReMixx nightclub space.
More information
NYE British Invasion at Southgate House Revival
When: Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Southgate House Revival, 111 E. Sixth St., Newport
Details: $35. All ages. Enjoy live performances by Just Strange Brothers, the BillyRock Band, the Newbees, the Black Ties, LOVECRUSH 88 and the Danny Manning Orchestra. There also will be art vendors, door prizes, a photobooth, balloon drop and Champagne toast.
More information
New Year's Eve with Six Gunz South & Friends at Thompson House
When: Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Thompson House, 24 E. Third St., Newport
Details: $15. Live performances by Six Gunz South, Maddy Rose Band, Gypsy Stone and the Tyler Moore Band.
More information
BEER EVENTS
Rhinegeist New Year's Eve Party
When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine
Details: $20 at door. Gomez Salsa OTR will serve Mexican food. DJs Matt Joy and Will Ross will provide the music for the first-floor dance floor. The brewery's upstairs level will be transformed into a speakeasy with music by Jessica Lamb and cocktails available for purchase.
More information
Ring in the New Year with Streetside Brewery
When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Streetside Brewery, 4003 Eastern Ave., Columbia Tusculum
Details: No cover. Party favors, Streetside beer on tap and a Champagne toast at midnight.
More information
Taft's New Year's Bash
When: 7:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Where: Taft's Ale House, 1429 Race St., Over-the-Rhine
Details: $40-$100. Live music from Eden Park Band, a four-course meal with beer pairings and a special beer tapping at midnight.
More information
Fifty West NYE
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Fifty West Brewing Co., 7668 Wooster Pike, Columbia Township
Details: $55. Fifty West executive chef John Tomain and brewmaster Blake Horsburgh are planning a four-course meal and craft beer pairing.
More information
Listermann's New Year's Eve Bash
When: Doors open at 8 p.m.
Where: Listermann Brewing Co., 1621 Dana Ave., Evanston
Details: No cover. Drink specials start at 9 p.m. DJ Mowgli will play music starting at 9:30 p.m. Light appetizers will be available and there will be a Chickow! craft beer toast at midnight. Formal dress is encouraged but not required.
More information
NYE at Braxton
When: 5 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Braxton Brewing Co., 27 W. Seventh St., Covington
Details: Free admission. Braxton will ring in 2017 with a lineup of cocktail-inspired beer infusions (otherwise known as firkins). Tapping times are at 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
More information