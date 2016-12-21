CINCINNATI -- Do you know what you'll be doing on New Year's Eve as the clock prepares to strike midnight?

If you would rather not stay home, here's a list of the best NYE parties, concerts, beer events and other celebrations going on in Greater Cincinnati.

Take a look and make some plans to ring in 2017. (Now all you've got to do is figure out what to wear.)

BARS & CLUBS

New Year's Eve at Howl at the Moon and Splitsville Luxury Lanes

When: 7 p.m. to close

Where: Howl at the Moon and Splitsville Luxury Lanes, 145 E. Second St., Downtown

Details: $120 Pins and Piano package; $100 Champagne Supernova package; or $35 Just Dance package (prices are per person). Each package includes Champagne toast at midnight.

Bobby Mackey's New Year's Party

When: Music starts at 9 p.m.

Where: Bobby Mackey's, 44 Licking Pike, Wilder

Details: $10 cover ages 21 and up; $11 cover ages 18 and under. Bobby Mackey and the Best Damn Band will play with special guest David Berry.

New Year's Eve at Igby's

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Igby's, 122 E. Sixth St., Downtown

Details: $20 general admission. Get a bottle of Perrier Jouet Grand Brut Champagne for $65. Cocktail attire required. Music by DJ Ice Cold Tony.

Soaked in Champagne at Japp's!

When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Japp's, 1136 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

Details: No cover. Enjoy an all Champagne cocktail menu and party favors while waiting for the ball to drop on a giant projector with a complimentary toast at midnight.

Ivy NYE 2017

When: Starts at 8 p.m.

Where: Ivy Cincinnati, 645 Walnut St., Downtown

Details: Hor d'oeuvres 8-10 p.m. Champagne toast, balloon drop, free coat check. Music by Fission and JCru.

New Year's Eve Ball at Mount Adams Pavilion

When: 9 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Where: Mount Adams Pavilion, 949 Pavilion St., Mount Adams

Details: $40 in advance; $50 at the door. Party favors, Champagne toast and complimentary hor d'oeuvres buffet. Resident DJs will provide music on the penthouse and main floors. Cocktail attire preferred.

New Year's Eve at The Stretch

When: 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

Where: The Stretch, 191 East Freedom Way, The Banks

Details: $15. 21 and older. Guaranteed admission includes Holtman’s Donut Bar, DJ entertainment, live broadcast by Q102's JonJon starting at 10 p.m. and Champagne toast at midnight.

New Year's Eve at Mac's

When: Doors open at 9 p.m.

Where: Mac's Pizza Mainstrasse, 604 Main St., Covington

Details: $75. Ticket price includes an open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight, appetizer buffet, Champagne toast and party favors. There also will be a DJ all night.

New Year's in the Gold Room Revisited

When: 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Overlook Lodge, 6083 Montgomery Road, Pleasant Ridge

Details: Champagne celebration.

New Year's Eve and Chill at Queen City Radio

When: Starts at 5 p.m.

Where: Queen City Radio, 222 W 12th St., Over-the-Rhine

Details: No cover. Spend a laid back evening enjoying beer, cocktails, slushies and burgers with the staff of Queen City Radio. There will be a Champagne toast at midnight.

New Year's at the Rook OTR

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Rook OTR, 1115 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

Details: $15 online; $20 at door. Champagne toast at midnight. Organized group games, tournaments and open play of more than 800 games from Rook's library.

NYE 2017 at Mynt

When: Starts at 9 p.m.

Where: Mynt Cincinnati, 28 Fountain Square, Downtown

Details: $25. Balloon drop and Champagne toast. Music by Davey C and Surge.

Tweens New Year's Eve at Northside Yacht Club

When: 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

Where: Northside Yacht Club, 4227 Spring Grove Ave., Northside

Details: Ring in 2017 with live performances by Tweens, Head Collector, SlugSalt and DJ Glory Daze.

Drink in the New Year

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Drinkery OTR, 1150 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

Details: Free. DJ Kenneth Wright brings the music to ring in the new year.

New Year's Eve 2017 at Energy nightclub

When: 10 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

Where: Energy Nightclub, 700 W. Pete Rose Way, Downtown

Details: $15-$20 pre-sale online; $20-$30 at the door. Music by DJ Sab.

New Year's Eve at Tin Roof

When: 10 p.m-2 a.m.

Where: Tin Roof, 160 Freedom Way, Downtown

Details: $30-$200. Free party favors, Champagne toast at midnight and live music from Glow Co.

Stress-free New Year's Eve at the Righteous Room

When: Starts at 9 p.m.

Where: Righteous Room, 641 Walnut St., Downtown

Details: Free admission. $10 per glass or $40 for bottle of G.H. MUMM Champagne and music in the courtyard by DJ Will Kill.

EVENTS & OTHER PARTIES

Know Theatre's NYE Speakeasy Party

When: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Know Theatre, 1120 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine

Details: $40 in advance; $50 at the door. This 1920s speakeasy-themed party will have backroom games, appetizers and mixed drinks. Admission includes light bites, Champagne toast, music and gaming.

Momentum: NYE party at 21c Cincinnati

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 609 Walnut St., Downtown

Details: $150. Ages 21 and up. Ring in the new year with an exclusive pop-up art exhibition and music by DJ Direct Deposit and Sabastooge. Price includes a premium open bar and appetizers from Metropole.

New Year's Eve Blast

When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown

Details: Free. Ring in the new year with dancing, food, ice skating and games. There will be a fireworks display at midnight.

New Orleans New Year's at BrewRiver GastroPub

When: 5 p.m.-midnight

Where: BrewRiver GastroPub, 2062 Riverside Drive, East End

Details: $45-$65. BrewRiver chef has created a Creole-inspired, four-course prix fixe menu. Local blues prodigy Ben Levin will play from 6-9 p.m., followed by Todd Hepburn, Larry Bloomfield and Chico Converse 9 p.m.-midnight. Noisemakers and party hats also will be provided. Call 513-861-2484 for reservations.

Night at the Museum 2

When: 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Contemporary Arts Center, 44 E. Sixth St., Downtown

Details: $85-$130. Enjoy three DJs on three floors and a top-shelf bar. Party favors and a midnight Champagne toast are included.

B&B Riverboats' New Year's Eve Cruise

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Boarding time is 8 p.m.)

Where: BB Riverboats, 101 Riverboat Row, Newport

Details: Adults: $105; children: $65. Three-entree buffet, entertainment, a split of Champagne at midnight, late-night snack buffet and party favors.

New Year's Eve at Western Bowl

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: S&S Western Bowl, 6383 Glenway Ave., Cheviot

Details: $99.95 per lane includes four hours of glow-in-the-dark bowling for six people, shoes, appetizer sampler and Champagne. ($79.95 family package from 5-8 p.m. includes three hours of glow-in-the-dark bowling for six people, shoes, food and one pitcher of soda.)

New Year's Eve at Axis Alley

When: Starts at 9 p.m.

Where: Axis Alley, Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport

Details: $65 package includes bowling and shoe rental, appetizers, three well drinks per person, party favors and live music. Minimum of four guests per lane. Ages 21 and up. ($16.99-per-person family package from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. includes two hours of bowling and shoe rental, pizza, soft drinks and party favors.)

New Year's Eve at Turfway Park

When: First live racing post at 6:15 p.m.

Where: Turfway Park, 7500 Turfway Road, Florence

Details: $65-$95. $25 designated driver package. Reservations include party favors and Champagne at midnight. Live music by Doghouse starts at 10 p.m.

New Year's at Madison Event Center

When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: The Madison Event Center, 700 Madison Ave., Covington

Details: $99-$149. Enjoy a buffet, bar, midnight snack, Champagne toast and music by DJ ETrayn, DJ Drowsy, DJ B-Sarge, DJ Schu, DJ Gabe C and Wavy Moe.

New Year’s Eve at Newport Syndicate

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Newport Syndicate, 18 E. Fifth St., Newport

Details: $80 to $150 party packages available. Ages 21 and up. Basic package includes open seating, live music, and access to late-night food. Buffet and reserved seating available for premium packages. Music by the Rusty Griswolds, DJ Mark McFadden and Gangsters’ Dueling Pianos.

Happy Zoo Year

When: 5-10 p.m.

Where: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Details: $16 adults; $12 seniors and children. Enjoy the PNC Festival of Lights, a Madcap Puppets show, party favors, costume characters and a fireworks display by Rozzi's.

Jack Casino First Midnight

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Jack Casino Cincinnati, 1000 Broadway St., Downtown

Details: $50. Get two drink tickets at the event bars and enjoy entertainment at the casino.

New Year's Eve 2017 at Anderson Pavilion

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Anderson Pavilion, 8 E. Mehring Way, Downtown

Details: $125 price includes appetizers, premium bar, party favors, Champagne, music by DJ Cashflo and fireworks by Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics at midnight.

MUSIC SHOWS

CSO's NYE Speakeasy

When: 8-10 p.m.

Where: Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Downtown

Details: $25-$115. The Cincinnati Pops will wind back time with swinging tunes of the 1920s and '30s. Beads, boas and other Roaring '20s dress is encouraged.

Into the Future: 2017 New Year's Party

When: Doors open at 8 p.m.

Where: 20th Century Theater, 3021 Madison Road, Oakley.

Details: $25 advance; $30 day of show. Ages 21 and up. Featuring music by DJ starting at 8 p.m., followed by Ernie Johnson from Detroit at 10:30 p.m. There also will be appetizers, three bars and a Champagne toast at midnight.

New Year's Eve at the Madison Theater

When: Doors open at 8 p.m.

Where: Madison Theater, 730 Madison Ave., Covington

Details: $20. Ages 18 and up. Ring in the new year with Boston-based band Dopapod and opening act Consider the Source.

Monica at OTR Live

When: 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: OTR Live, 209 E. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine

Details: $70-$100. Ages 21 and up. R&B singer Monica performs. There also will be dancing, drinks and a preview of the new ReMixx nightclub space.

NYE British Invasion at Southgate House Revival

When: Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Southgate House Revival, 111 E. Sixth St., Newport

Details: $35. All ages. Enjoy live performances by Just Strange Brothers, the BillyRock Band, the Newbees, the Black Ties, LOVECRUSH 88 and the Danny Manning Orchestra. There also will be art vendors, door prizes, a photobooth, balloon drop and Champagne toast.

New Year's Eve with Six Gunz South & Friends at Thompson House

When: Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Thompson House, 24 E. Third St., Newport

Details: $15. Live performances by Six Gunz South, Maddy Rose Band, Gypsy Stone and the Tyler Moore Band.

BEER EVENTS

Rhinegeist New Year's Eve Party

When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Details: $20 at door. Gomez Salsa OTR will serve Mexican food. DJs Matt Joy and Will Ross will provide the music for the first-floor dance floor. The brewery's upstairs level will be transformed into a speakeasy with music by Jessica Lamb and cocktails available for purchase.

Ring in the New Year with Streetside Brewery

When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Streetside Brewery, 4003 Eastern Ave., Columbia Tusculum

Details: No cover. Party favors, Streetside beer on tap and a Champagne toast at midnight.

Taft's New Year's Bash

When: 7:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Where: Taft's Ale House, 1429 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Details: $40-$100. Live music from Eden Park Band, a four-course meal with beer pairings and a special beer tapping at midnight.

Fifty West NYE

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Fifty West Brewing Co., 7668 Wooster Pike, Columbia Township

Details: $55. Fifty West executive chef John Tomain and brewmaster Blake Horsburgh are planning a four-course meal and craft beer pairing.

Listermann's New Year's Eve Bash

When: Doors open at 8 p.m.

Where: Listermann Brewing Co., 1621 Dana Ave., Evanston

Details: No cover. Drink specials start at 9 p.m. DJ Mowgli will play music starting at 9:30 p.m. Light appetizers will be available and there will be a Chickow! craft beer toast at midnight. Formal dress is encouraged but not required.

NYE at Braxton

When: 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Braxton Brewing Co., 27 W. Seventh St., Covington

Details: Free admission. Braxton will ring in 2017 with a lineup of cocktail-inspired beer infusions (otherwise known as firkins). Tapping times are at 5, 7 and 9 p.m.

