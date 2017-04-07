CINCINNATI - The Avondale Community Council is asking the city to require a health impact study before granting approvals on zoning changes and street closures that would enable an expansion of up to $650 million at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

“Avondale has one of the highest rates of asthma in America,” wrote Community Council President Patricia Milton to Cincinnati Vice Mayor David Mann on March 31. “It is not acceptable for (Children’s Hospital) to win recognition for the care of sick children from local, national and international places while contributing to the health risks and potential early death for the children of Avondale.”

It’s the latest salvo in a growing fight to prevent an expansion that would create up to 600 new jobs and accommodate a 26 percent increase since 2009 in the number of children spending the night at Children’s Hospital.

In an interview with WCPO, Milton argued the expansion will increase traffic congestion in Avondale, destroy 100 homes and reverse long-settled planning principals to guide new medical and research construction to the Reading Road corridor.

“How does this really impact the neighborhood?” Milton asked. “Everybody’s kind of scratching their heads as to how this whole thing has ballooned into what it has. Children’s Hospital did not include the community in any of their plans, which is most unfortunate.”

Children’s Hospital spokesman Terry Loftus said the expansion plan followed “a rigorous analysis of all possible solutions” and includes a 1,100-car parking garage expansion that will reduce traffic congestion in Avondale.

“The street reroute of Erkenbrecher will likely involve the removal of six to nine properties, all of which are owned by Cincinnati Children’s,” he added. “There are renters in some of these properties. We will provide relocation support for these people directly affected by the expansion.”

