This weekend, Pete Rose -- baseball’s all-time hits leader and tattered legend -- will be honored here in his hometown once more. For many, it will be another feel-good occasion provided by the man who has provided countless others.

We have seen this, it seems, time and again.

Last season amidst much ado, Rose’s number 14 was officially retired by the Reds and he was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.

He said, and most sincerely, that it was the high point of his career, that making the Reds Hall of Fame was more meaningful to him than being inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Pete holds his hometown and original team in high regard, but he is also a grand salesman, one who regards his public as somewhat gullible and trusting. He forgets, it seems, that his public remembers his inconsistencies with the truth.

Last year’s celebration led to sell-out crowds at Great American Ball Park, a fact not lost on Rose who seldom misses a chance to apply the needle.

“I guess they will ask me back when (Reds owner) Bob (Castellini) needs another sell-out,” Rose said, during one lull in the ceremonies.

They will do it all over again this weekend -- only bigger.

WCPO Insiders can read more of Greg Hoard's perspective on Pete Rose's legacy in advance of Saturday's statue unveiling.

Greg Hoard is a former reporter and columnist for the Cincinnati Post and Reds beat writer for the Cincinnati Enquirer. He later worked as sports director at WLWT and WXIX. He returned to writing in 2004 and is the author of five books, including "Joe, Rounding Third and Heading for Home," and "Voices In My Head, The Gary Burbank Story." His work has appeared in Sports Illustrated, Baseball America, The Sporting News, Baseball Digest and NFL Game Day.