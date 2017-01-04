PD: Woman found stabbed to death in Blue Ash apartment after 'domestic situation'

BLUE ASH, Ohio -- Blue Ash Police are investigating a homicide after a 27-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her apartment on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the Fox Run Apartment complex on Fox Run Drive to conduct a welfare check of a tenant. Upon arrival, officers observed the apartment door slightly ajar and found Colleen Perry's body.

Perry and the suspect were known to each other, and police say the preliminary information indicates Perry’s death was the result of a domestic situation. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the offense, please call the Blue Ash Police Department at (513) 745-8691.