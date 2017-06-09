Police arrest two suspects in Covington apartment complex shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. -- Two men and a 4-year-old child went to the hospital after a late-night shooting at Covington's City Heights apartment complex.

Officers reported to 616 Welsh Drive just before midnight Friday after witnesses said they heard between 40 and 50 shots ring out. Officers said they continued to hear gunfire as they approached the complex.

No deaths were reported, but police said 23-year-old Brandon Rice is in serious condition and a 4-year-old child is stable after being sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Thirty-one-year-old Anton Canady was treated and released from the hospital.

Police arrested two suspects; Elmer T. Rice, 57, faces charges of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence. Anton D. Canady, 31, was charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

More arrests and charges may follow in the coming days, police said.

Due to the large crowds and unknown circumstances surrounding the incident, Covington Police requested the assistance of additional agencies.

Officers from Fort Wright Police, Park Hills Police, Taylor Mill Police, Ludlow Police, Villa Hills Police, Lakeside Park Police, Edgewood Police, Fort Mitchell Police, Kenton County Police Department, Kenton County Sheriff’s Office and Newport Police Department responded to assist in securing the scene.

Access to the complex was temporarily restricted as officers were identifying possible witnesses and processing the crime scene. The Covington Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau and Crime Lab Personnel responded and will be conducting the investigation.