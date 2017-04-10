Driver accused of dragging Madie Hart faces two murder charges

CINCINNATI -- The driver accused of hitting and dragging 18-year-old Madie Hart faces two murder charges, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Monday.

Briana Benson, 20, faces two murder charges, a felonious assault charge and an aggravated vehicular homicide charge, Deters said.

Benson hit Hart with a car on Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati March 26. Hart was in a coma and died March 30.

Cincinnati Police Sgt. Steve Saunders said detectives believe Hart was hit intentionally.

Hart was dragged about 88 feet under the car, Deters said.

"It was bad," he said.

Hart's friend and Benson's sister had been involved in an ongoing fight prior to the incident, Deters said, and both Benson and Hart were involved in a physical altercation at about 3 a.m. When the fight subsided, Benson drove off.

A short time later, Benson returned to the scene of the fight, and Hart approached her car twice, Deters said. The second time, Hart banged on the passenger side hood of Benson's car. Deters said Benson reversed the car before turning right and running over Hart.

Benson then drove south on Walnut Street with Hart pinned under her car, Deters said. Hart did not become dislodged until Benson had traveled about 88 feet.

Benson fled the scene after the incident.

According to her mother, Aimee Benson, Briana fled because she was terrified.

“This is a nightmare for everybody involved,” Aimee Benson said. “But there is another side to this story and it has to be told."

She added that her daughter drove straight home after the collision and went to the police together.

Hart is a member of the Hart Pharmacy family on Cincinnati's West Side. She graduated from St. Ursula Academy in 2016 and was in her first year at Ohio State University, according to the school.