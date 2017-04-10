Driver accused of dragging Madie Hart faces two murder charges

Hart was dragged about 88 feet under the car, Deters said.
"It was bad," he said.
Hart's friend and Benson's sister had been involved in an ongoing fight prior to the incident, Deters said, and both Benson and Hart were involved in a physical altercation at about 3 a.m. When the fight subsided, Benson drove off.
A short time later, Benson returned to the scene of the fight, and Hart approached her car twice, Deters said. The second time, Hart banged on the passenger side hood of Benson's car. Deters said Benson reversed the car before turning right and running over Hart.
Benson then drove south on Walnut Street with Hart pinned under her car, Deters said. Hart did not become dislodged until Benson had traveled about 88 feet.