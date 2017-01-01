Middletown marred by violence as 2 women killed on New Year's Day

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- The new year got off to a bloody and violent start early Sunday in Middletown, with two women killed, two other people shot and even more injured.

Middletown police aren't sure if the cases, which took place minutes apart, are connected.

One of the women died in a crash under investigation as vehicular homicide. Mariana-Maria Richlen, of West Chester Township, was the front-seat passenger of a vehicle that slammed into a stone wall at St. John's Church.

Middletown officers tried to stop the car's driver at about 2:20 a.m. when they were called to the 513 Lounge for a report of shots fired. Instead, the driver sped off and eventually crashed into the church's wall, Middletown police said.

Richlen was killed.

Officers found the driver had been shot at least one time. A medical helicopter took the driver to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries, police said. The driver's name hasn't been released.

Several passengers in the car's back seat also were injured; they were taken to West Chester Hospital.

Two other cars were shot at the 513 Lounge; Middletown police had them towed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the case.

About 10 minutes later and 2 miles away, a couple from Dayton, Ohio were shot as they drove near Roosevelt Boulevard and Wicoff Street.

Teresa Shields died of her injuries. The car's driver, Stevie Waldon, was in surgery early Sunday morning for gunshot wounds to his chest and arm.

Middletown police are looking for a white Jeep Cherokee with dark rims. Anyone with information on the overnight shootings should call 513-425-7700.